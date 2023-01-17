WATCH LIVE

CPD investigating Lincoln Park break-in at McGee's Tavern and Grille

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 3:36PM
Lincoln Park bar broken into; CPD investigating
Chicago police are investigating after 2 people broke in to the Lincoln Park bar McGee's Tavern and Grille on Webster.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people broke into a Lincoln Park bar early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the unknown suspects broke the front door of McGee's Tavern and Grille, located at 950 W. Webster Ave., just before 4:45 a.m., and went inside.

It's not known what, if anything, was taken.

The suspects drove away, traveling west in a gray SUV, Chicago police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Tuesday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

A hammer-wielding man broke the window of another bar on Chicago's North Side Monday night after shouting homophobic slurs, according to Chicago police.

