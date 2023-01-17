CPD investigating Lincoln Park break-in at McGee's Tavern and Grille

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people broke into a Lincoln Park bar early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the unknown suspects broke the front door of McGee's Tavern and Grille, located at 950 W. Webster Ave., just before 4:45 a.m., and went inside.

It's not known what, if anything, was taken.

The suspects drove away, traveling west in a gray SUV, Chicago police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Tuesday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

