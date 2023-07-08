Square Roots Lincoln Square brings Chicago's best bites, brews and beats together

The Lincoln Square Roots Festival brings together Chicago's best bites, brews and beats, its organizers said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Square Roots Festival is taking place this weekend in Lincoln Square.

Square Roots has something for everyone, highlighting dozens of bands from a variety of genres for all ages, vendors, favorite local restaurants, and unique craft beers. Artists for the 2023 event feature rock icons Superchunk and laid-back indie rock with Real Estate, Lala Lala, Slow Pulp, Divino Niño, Momma and Eleventh Dream Day.

Brewery partners will offer more than 30 craft brews, as well as ready-to-drink cocktails, from some of Chicago's finest breweries. No matter where you turn on Lincoln Avenue, you'll find something great to drink. New this year, Half Acre, Dovetail and Maplewood have pop-up bars on the festival route. Catch specialty tappings, guest bartenders, specialty cocktails and other surprises.

Friday highlights included LA alt rockers Momma plus Chicago's very own marching band spectacle, Mucca Pazza. Punk rock legendary X (the Band) had to cancel their appearance due to a medical procedure for a band member

Saturday highlights include indie rock pioneers Superchunk; Chicago institution Eleventh Dream Day' the reggae, ska and cumbia sounds of Chicago's Los Vicios de Papá; and queer country icon Andrew Sa leading the Cosmic Country Showcase, an homage to country variety shows with an extra-terrestrial twist and guest artists.

Sunday highlights include indie rockers Real Estate Headline, popstars Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Chicago's Mongolian-folk-fusion Tuvergen Band, Cumbia and Chicha superstars Chicha Roots.

For a full list of vendors and ticket information, head to squareroots.org.