3 hospitalized after crash in Lincolnshire, fire officials say

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a serious crash in north suburban Lincolnshire on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened at Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road.

Firefighters said three people were taken to local hospitals. One of them was thrown from the wreckage, another had to be pulled out.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.