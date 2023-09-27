WATCH LIVE

3 hospitalized after crash in Lincolnshire, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 3:24AM
3 hospitalized after crash in northern suburb: fire officials
Three people were hospitalized after a Lincolnshire, IL car crash at Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road, the fire department said.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a serious crash in north suburban Lincolnshire on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened at Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road.

Firefighters said three people were taken to local hospitals. One of them was thrown from the wreckage, another had to be pulled out.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

