ABC7 Anchor Cheryl Burton awards college scholarships to 2 Lindblom Academy graduates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special graduation ceremony on Saturday in Englewood.

ABC7 Anchor Cheryl Burton awarded $5,000 scholarships to two Lindblom Academy students.

SEE ALSO | Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson sits down 1-on-1 with ABC7's Cheryl Burton

Cheryl spoke at the graduation before handing over the big checks.

Elijah Lindel James is going to the University of Missouri to pursue sports journalism and Duwayne Portis Junior is going to Howard University.

Cheryl is also a graduate of Lindblom Academy, so this was an extra special day for her to give back to her alma mater.

READ MORE | ABC7 celebrates Black History Month at annual luncheon at DuSable Black History Museum