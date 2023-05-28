WATCH LIVE

ABC7 Anchor Cheryl Burton awards college scholarships to 2 Lindblom Academy graduates

Sunday, May 28, 2023 2:44AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special graduation ceremony on Saturday in Englewood.

ABC7 Anchor Cheryl Burton awarded $5,000 scholarships to two Lindblom Academy students.

Cheryl spoke at the graduation before handing over the big checks.

Elijah Lindel James is going to the University of Missouri to pursue sports journalism and Duwayne Portis Junior is going to Howard University.

Cheryl is also a graduate of Lindblom Academy, so this was an extra special day for her to give back to her alma mater.

