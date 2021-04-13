festival

Lisle Eyes to the Skies hot air balloon festival canceled again over Illinois COVID-19 concerns

Nearby Ribfest will go on in Romeoville
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The "Eyes to the Skies" hot air balloon festival in west suburban Lisle has again been canceled.

The festival committee said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced them to call it off for a second year in a row.

Ribfest 2021 returns to Romeoville with smaller crowds, more safety guidelines

Plans are now underway for a return next year.

A new date will be announced later on the "Eyes to the Skies" website and Facebook page.

In nearby Romeoville, Ribfest is back for 2021, with a new location, smaller crowds and more safety guidelines in place to mitigate risks from COVID-19.

Organizers had first announced plans to move Ribfest from Naperville to Romeoville last year, and the first Romeoville Ribfest was scheduled for the summer of 2020. The festival, like all other events and festivals, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns.
