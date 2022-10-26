Chicago police questioning person of interest in USPS letter carrier attack

CPD released surveillance video, and USPS is offering a $50K reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Chicago police want people to take a close look at video of a man suspected of attacking a mail carrier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are questioning a person of interest after a postal worker was attacked on Saturday.

Surveillance video and a new photo of the man that allegedly tried to sexually assault a postal worker in Little Village was released by Chicago police Sunday.

The photo is better quality and shows the tattoos that police referenced in their description.

The attack happened Saturday morning at a gas station in the 2800-block of South Pulaski Road.

The suspect left the gas station convenience store. hid inside a postal worker's truck until she re-entered the vehicle, then police said, he pulled her hair and directed her to drive to a nearby parking lot. He then told her to move to the back of the van and remove her clothing, police said.

After a struggle, the postal worker was able to get away, police said. The suspect drove off inside the mail truck.

The truck was recovered nearly six miles away and the suspect was gone, police said.

There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.