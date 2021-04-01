Person shot dead by police in Little Village identified as 13-year-old boy

CHICAGO -- A person fatally shot by police in Little Village during what police called an "armed confrontation" has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.
He was identified Thursday as Adam Toledo, 13, of Little Village, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer early Monday after police responded to a call of gunfire.
In a statement, police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:35 a.m. and saw two males standing in an alley in the Southwest Side neighborhood.
One armed person ran from the scene and was shot in the chest by a police officer during an "armed confrontation" in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, police said. That person, later identified as Toledo, died at the scene.
The other person who also ran from police was arrested and is facing a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, police said.
Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene.
The officer was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.
COPA has not released details about the incident. A spokesman for COPA did not immediately to a request for comment Thursday morning.
