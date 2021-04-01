chicago police department

Person shot dead by police in Little Village identified as 13-year-old boy

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 in custody after police-involved shooting in Little Village

CHICAGO -- A person fatally shot by police in Little Village during what police called an "armed confrontation" has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.

He was identified Thursday as Adam Toledo, 13, of Little Village, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer early Monday after police responded to a call of gunfire.

In a statement, police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:35 a.m. and saw two males standing in an alley in the Southwest Side neighborhood.

RELATED: Chicago police officer fatally shoots armed suspect during Portage Park chase, CPD says

One armed person ran from the scene and was shot in the chest by a police officer during an "armed confrontation" in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, police said. That person, later identified as Toledo, died at the scene.

The other person who also ran from police was arrested and is facing a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, police said.

Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene.

The officer was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.

COPA has not released details about the incident. A spokesman for COPA did not immediately to a request for comment Thursday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagepolice involved shootingchicago shootinggun violenceteen killedperson killedchicago police department
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Chicago carjackings decrease in March, compared to Feb.: CPD data
Community activist Andrew Holmes hurt in crash involving CTA bus
CPD makes progress on reforms, monitor's report says, but not fast enough for critics
CPD has made 'minimal' progress in new gang intelligence system: IG
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cubs hosting fans for first time in 2 years for Opening Day
'Quantum leap' in COVID cases puts Chicago reopening on hold
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met: Live trial coverage
IN governor holds to decision of ending mask mandate
WI Slender Man stabbing attacker still dangerous: prosecutor
Experts react to body cam footage of George Floyd arrest
Scientists discover X-rays coming from Uranus
Show More
Snow burst, cold temps snarl Chicago-area traffic
Wisconsin mask mandate struck down
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Aurora, Orland Park holding vaccination events Thursday
Southern California shooting kills 4, including child
More TOP STORIES News