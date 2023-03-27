A Cook County judge denied an emergency injunction filed by Little Village Discount Mall vendors to halt their evictions, but Ald. Sigcho-Lopez said he's brokered a temporary deal.

Vendors pack up on final day for shoppers after evicted from Little Village Discount Mall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday was the last day of business for some vendors at the Little Village Discount Mall.

A judge ordered them to leave last week after they failed to get an extension to their leases.

Many of the vendors, and customers said they depend on this mall in their neighborhood.

"It just touches the heart that everybody's leaving," said customer, Edward Flores.

Vendors, who spent decades in the Little Village Discount Mall, packed up years of memories on the final day of shopping.

"This is like a little Mexico City, you know? And, it's just sad that everybody's leaving," Flores said.

On what is usually their busiest day of the week, merchandise was being packed up as a portion of the Little Village Discount Mall is being gutted.

"Good deals, you know," Flores said.

More than 40 vendors under Novak Construction are being forced out.

"It feels sad because I remember when I used to come here with my dad and everything, and it just feels sad to leave this space," said Christian, who worker at family's shop.

This comes after a judge ruled Friday that vendors under the new management had until Sunday to vacate.

The other half of the shopping center, which is under different management, remains open.

"Today is the last day to open to the public, and they're going to let us take our things out Monday and Tuesday," Christian added.

Customers shopped one final time at the spot that's been here for decades, while vendors are left in limbo, waiting until the city negotiates a new location for their businesses -- which could take weeks.

"I've been here for a few years and just hearing about the news, it's devastating," said customer, Nancy Hernandez.

"I know they're going to find a place anyway, but it's just here that's the heart of everybody here. They'll make it out," Flores said.