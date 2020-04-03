community

The LA Zoo is preparing animals and staff for COVID-19

The closure of public spaces, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has led to interesting times at the Los Angeles Zoo. While zoo employees continue to report to work and care for the animals, they're noticing some unique behaviors.

"It's been very interesting to see the behavior of the animals. Animals that don't usually pay much attention to the crowds, all of the sudden, if you're in a public space, they'll come up to the fence and look at you. And sometimes even vocalize," said Beth Schaefer, Director of Animal Programs at the Los Angeles Zoo. "The animals really seem to miss the people."

Zoo staff is also taking preventative measures with animals that could possibly be susceptible to COVID-19, such as great apes."

Because they're so closely related to us, we're not interacting with them closer than 6 feet," said Schaefer. "So we have implemented basically the same social distancing that we do with humans."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesmore in commoncoronavirusla zoofamilycommunitylocalishcovid 19
COMMUNITY
World Autism Awareness Day: What is Light it Up Blue?
AA donates more than 63K breakfast bags to Greater Chicago Food Depository amid COVID-19
Neighbors organize a pet parade for dying South Loop man
One street in West Chicago is coming together for daily workouts, from a social distance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois suffers largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
2 workers at Evergreen Park Walmart die of COVID-19
'90% chance of hope': Arlington Heights couple recovers from coronavirus
Illinois falls further behind in COVID-19 testing, governor blasts feds...again
89 CPD employees contract COVID-19
Child struck by car on Far North Side, suffers minor injuries
Show More
Holy Week services streamed online during the coronavirus crisis
Potentially forgivable loans available for small businesses
How to get health insurance if you lost your job during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
More TOP STORIES News