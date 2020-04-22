be localish los angeles

Photographer brings people 'together apart' during coronavirus pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, artists are finding ways to document the experiences we are all going through.

Feeling stressed and anxious, like most Americans, Los Angeles filmmaker, Andrew Putschoegl, is documenting "physical distancing" by taking portraits of the community to help others feel less alone.

"For me creating art and putting something out into the world that brings a little of joy - whenever the time, but certainly when times are tough - is a key element of who I am," Putschoegl said.

He launched his series on Instagram called, "Together Apart," and began cataloguing the realities of the pandemic by snapping shots of friends, friends of friends and eventually strangers.

"There's something about being physically present with somebody right now, when it's not something we're generally allowed to do. Even if I'm 20 or 30 feet or 15 stories away from somebody, there's a moment of connection," said Putschoegl.

From a safe and creative distance, he has since photographed dozens of people and pets in about 50 different places across LA.

"Many people have said that I'm the first person they've seen in the flesh in two or three weeks or a month," Putschoegl said. "There's something really lovely about being that positive force for them in that moment - even if it's five minutes," explained Putschoegl.

To be part of the project - just head to Instagram and send a DM to Together Apart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescoronavirusphotographycommunitybe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
SoCal entrepreneur gives free meals and shoes to medical workers
Father and son making 3D masks
Chefs help feed unemployed restaurant workers during pandemic
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opens in Lincoln Park
Illinois COVID-19 cases expected to peak in mid-May, Pritzker says
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Cook County Jail officers sue for overtime spent sanitizing for COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb gives update on Indiana's COVID-19 cases
Show More
COVID-19 antibody tests helpful if accurate: Chicago medical director
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
What to know about Illinois' 33,059 COVID-19 cases
City Council holds first virtual session; Brown confirmed as CPD supt.
Funeral held for 2nd CFD firefighter who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News