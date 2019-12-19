beer

The First Female Brewmaster in Los Angeles!

When the Three Weavers Brewing Co. opened back in 2014 they made history by becoming the first brewery in Inglewood. They also made history by hiring the first female brew master in Los Angeles. Three Weavers operates by its motto "It's more than beer. It's community." by continuously donating to local and national charitable organizations and by bringing the community together one beer at a time. Located close to LAX this brewing company is a great place to stop by and have a locally crafted beer before leaving the city or as you return to the city. You can follow Three Weavers Brewing Co on Twitter @ThreeWeavers and on Instagram @ThreeWeavers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodcraft beerbeerlocalish
BEER
Pour your own beer at District Brew Yards in West Town
EXTRA COURSE: Beer-to-go at District Brew Yards
Giant brewery sold to tiny suburban Chicago company
Best holiday beer, wine pairings for turkey, dessert, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
3 arrested in 'sophisticated' retail theft ring: Wilmette PD
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
'Hospital of horrors': Lawsuit alleges child abuse, cover-up at North Side psychiatric hospital
Ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales fails
Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed: Court
Show More
Judge sets Chicago man free after 29 years in prison
Triple-organ transplant recipients reunite at University of Chicago Medicine
Trump tweets grievances ahead of impeachment vote, rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
Driver attacked by victims' mom at prison sentencing in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
More TOP STORIES News