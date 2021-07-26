Lollapalooza preparations continue as COVID-19 cases rise across US

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is heading in the wrong direction, and new guidelines might be needed. The nation's top infectious disease expert says even vaccinated people may soon have to start masking up again.
Health officials say the COVID surge is fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the highly contagious Delta variant.
Dr. Fauci pointed to some areas, like Los Angeles County, once again requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.
"Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask," Dr. Fauci said. "That's a local decision. That's not incompatible with the CDC's overall recommendations."
This comes just days before massive crowds will enter Grant Park for Lollapalooza.
The musical festival typically draws about 100,000 attendees per day, and that has some people worried.
"I do think there is going to be a significant risk of transmission at a tightly packed event such as Lolla, unfortunately," Dr. Zachary Rubin said.
Dr. Rubin ia expecting to see Chicago's case rates climb.
"With tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people that will be in that event tightly packed," Dr. Rubin said. "They may or may not be wearing a mask."
Lollapalooza gets underway Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Lolla's website has listed the safety protocols now in place. You must be fully vaccinated, or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending Lolla. When you enter, you must have a printed copy of your vaccine card, vaccine record, or negative COVID test. You must also have your festival wristband. If you're unvaccinated, Lolla's website says you have to wear a mask as well.
Street closures
-Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed through Friday, August 6; Balbo closure continues to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26, 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2
-Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Friday, August 6; Jackson closure extended to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2
-Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 26, 8 p.m. through Monday, August 2; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and continues through Monday, August 2.Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and the closure continues through August 2.
-Ida B. Wells/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.
-Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 2.