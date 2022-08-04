Lollapalooza security guard arrested for false report of mass shooting threat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18 year old security guard is behind bars after allegedly faking a mass shooting alert at Lollapalooza so she could leave work early.

As first reported by CWB, the guard is charged with sending a fake text threatening the festival to a co-worker who then alerted supervisors. The text read "Mass shooting at 4 p.m. location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets."

That set off a chain reaction within the Chicago Police Department and the FBI, who later found it was fake.

She is charged with making a false terrorism threat. She appeared in bond court and is being held in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail. She is due back in court Monday.