Lollapalooza 2022 releases full lineup; 4-day tickets to go on sale

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more
Four-day tickets to the festival go on sale at noon Thursday. Lollapalooza runs from July 28-31 in Grant Park.
