Lollapalooza 2022 releases full lineup; 4-day tickets to go on sale

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Festival goers attend day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has released the lineup for this year's festival in Grant Park.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more


Four-day tickets to the festival go on sale at noon Thursday. Lollapalooza runs from July 28-31 in Grant Park.




For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.
