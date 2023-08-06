Lollapalooza 2023: Rain descends on day 4 crowd ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers performance

Lollapalooza 2023 continues in Grant Park for day three, with Odesza and Tomorrow by Together, the first K-pop band to headline at the festival.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the last day of Lollapalooza, rain descended on Sunday afternoon's crowds, but didn't bring down the energy.

It may be the festival's last day, but it's the first time Mikayla Serr and boyfriend Joonha Kim are attending Lollapalooza.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

"I think it will be fun, because I've never been, and it's a really famous thing in Chicago, so I'm excited," Serr said.

"It's great. I mean, Chicago's the best city in the world, right?" Kim said.

The couple said they planned ahead for the possibility of storms.

"On Friday, I bought, on Amazon Prime, 10 ponchos!" Serr said.

"But, she forgot, so I'm the only one in the group without a poncho," Kim said.

"His friends, you know, gave me, one and he let me have it. You know, got a good boyfriend," Serr said.

The good news is that forecasts show the crowds may get a break from the wet weather. Others are prepared to dance in the rain if needed.

"I think it will be fun. Everyone is going to be all wet and sweaty, but it will be okay. It will just make it a better experience," Serr said.

Sunday night's headliner, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, is expected to draw in a large crowd.

Many hope is the rain stays away, at least until the festival's finale.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about street closures, public transportation in Chicago for Lollapalooza

Allowed items include:

-Clear bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

-Baby Strollers

-Binoculars

-Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

-Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

-Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less

-Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

-All bags will be searched before entry.

-Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

-All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

-Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

Prohibited items include

-Blankets, sheets, towels

-Frisbees

-Coolers of any kind, except for medical use

Framed backpacks,

Professional audio recording and video equipment

Drones

-Hammocks

Glass containers

-Illegal and illicit substances

-Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

-Umbrellas

-Pets (except service animals)

-Selfie sticks

-Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

-Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

-Totems or flag poles.

-Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

-Weapons or explosives of any kind

-Fireworks

-Large chains or spiked jewelry

-Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

-Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

-Chairs of any kind

-All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

Prescription Medicine Requirements:

-Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

-Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

-Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.