Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says 'it's not a gimme' she'll seek re-election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is not uncommon for politicians to play coy about their reelection plans, and we frequently hear that they want to talk it over with their families. But on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot left open the possibility she could walk away after one term in office."Sixteen months into a global pandemic, a massive economic dislocation, a surge in violence. It's not a gimme," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said about whether she will run for re-election.The question now is, could she follow in the footsteps of the mayors of Atlanta and Seattle who have announced they are calling it quits after one term in office? Lightfoot leaving that door open."When you come into office, you have a vision of where you want to go. I certainly had that myself and I still do," Lightfoot said. "But, the world and fate has a funny way of leading you in a different direction."One early mayoral supporter said he would not be surprised if Lightfoot moves on from City Hall in two years."I take her word. And remember, she's different," former Cook County Clerk David Orr said. "She hasn't been a lifelong desire, she's not been in office a lot, she doesn't need the job, politically or financially. And of course it's been probably the hardest time that I can think for some of the mayors of a big city, particularly Chicago."Lightfoot said with all the challenges currently facing the city, from the violence, to the continuing pandemic, residents deserve to have her full attention on running the city, not running for reelection."My reelection is not a priority for me at this point," Lighfoot said. "It will become something that we talk about as a family later on, but that's not now."Lightfoot set no timetable for when she would make a decision, but she has time, only being halfway into her term."She's a tough cookie, and she's a fighter," Orr said. "If she believes there's more than she can do and she's the one to do it, then I assume she'll be back."While Lightfoot's campaign has $1.1 million on hand, according to the most recent filings, she only raised $10,000 during the second quarter, which ended June 30.