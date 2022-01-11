lori lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19, she says in tweet

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lightfoot says she's focused on governing, not reelection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a tweet.

"Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19," the mayor tweeted. "I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."

Please note: The video above is from a previous report



Illinois reported 28,110 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 92 related deaths. The statewide positivity rate is 16.9%.

RELATED: Illinois reports 28,110 new cases, 92 deaths

Health officials in the city and state have stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted in order to fight COVID and the omicron variant. Health officials have noted that the vast majority of severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been in unvaccinated patients.

"We continue to see the COVID-19 vaccine provide great protection against serious outcomes - specifically hospitalization and death," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Especially in the colder months and through the current Omicron surge, it is so important that all eligible members of your family have received their COVID-19 vaccine and booster."

RELATD: Chicago to distribute 1.5M KN95 face masks across city

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and the Chicago Department of Public Health worked to distribute 1.5 million KN95 masks across the city Tuesday, available at aldermanic offices for constituents and community groups.

The wave of omicron variant infections in the city, state and country has intensified steadily through the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LORI LIGHTFOOT
CPS school Wednesday after deal reached with Chicago Teachers Union
CTU, CPS reach deal on COVID safety; classes resume Wednesday
Lightfoot skirts reelection talk, says she's focused on city issues
CPS cancels classes for Monday as negotiations continue: district
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with son's death had lost custody of her children in 2014
Illinois reports 28,110 new COVID cases, 92 deaths
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron
Northwestern, ND, UChicago involved in financial aid scheme: lawsuit
Series of suspicious Meijer fires under investigation: Highland police
Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill | LIVE
Oscars will have a host this year
Show More
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
Chicago to distribute 1.5M KN95 masks
2 killed in Worth bar shooting
CPS school Wednesday after deal reached with Chicago Teachers Union
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
More TOP STORIES News