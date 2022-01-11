Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for COVID-19, she says in tweet

Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 11, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a tweet."Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19," the mayor tweeted. "I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."Illinois reported 28,110 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 92 related deaths. The statewide positivity rate is 16.9%.Health officials in the city and state have stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted in order to fight COVID and the omicron variant. Health officials have noted that the vast majority of severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been in unvaccinated patients."We continue to see the COVID-19 vaccine provide great protection against serious outcomes - specifically hospitalization and death," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Especially in the colder months and through the current Omicron surge, it is so important that all eligible members of your family have received their COVID-19 vaccine and booster."The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and the Chicago Department of Public Health worked to distribute 1.5 million KN95 masks across the city Tuesday, available at aldermanic offices for constituents and community groups.The wave of omicron variant infections in the city, state and country has intensified steadily through the winter.