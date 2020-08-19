Loyola Ramblers' biggest fan Sister Jean to celebrate 101st birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Loyola Ramblers' biggest fan and team chaplain Sister Jean is turning 101 on August 21, 2020.In a video chat Tuesday, Sister Jean said the one thing she looks forward to most is getting back on campus. But she said she'll follow the rules and wait for now. She shared a very important birthday wish-- she hopes students will adhere to social distancing.To honor her special day, the university will host a virtual birthday party on Friday. Students, staff and alumni will share their birthday wishes. Since Sister Jean passionately believes no birthday is complete without cake, attendees are encouraged to bring their own cake and ice cream to the event.