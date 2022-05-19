Naperville native returns home after setting record on Mount Everest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville's own Lucy Westlake has returned home after climbing Mount Everest, where she set a record as the youngest American woman to reach the summit."The greatest, most emotional moment for me was about an hour before the summit," said Westlake. "I asked my Sherpa 'how much longer do we have?' I thought we had like three hours and he said an hour and I was like 'oh I got this, I know I'm going to summit.'"Westlake has been climbing for years."I've always loved adventure, I've always loved the mountains," said Westlake.What's next for the teen? High school graduation.Originally, Westlake was planning to Zoom in for the ceremony but now she can attend Naperville North's ceremony in-person. She said she also plans to attend the University of Southern California.As for her other plans? Climbing will remain a part of her future."I'm trying to be the youngest person to do the Explorers Grand Slam," said Westlake.That challenge means climbing the North Pole, the South Pole and the seven summits.Westlake just has a few left to climb.