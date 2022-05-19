mt. everest

Naperville native returns home after setting record on Mount Everest

EMBED <>More Videos

Naperville teen who set Everest world record returns home

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville's own Lucy Westlake has returned home after climbing Mount Everest, where she set a record as the youngest American woman to reach the summit.

"The greatest, most emotional moment for me was about an hour before the summit," said Westlake. "I asked my Sherpa 'how much longer do we have?' I thought we had like three hours and he said an hour and I was like 'oh I got this, I know I'm going to summit.'"

Westlake has been climbing for years.

RELATED: Mount Everest climb: Naperville teen becomes youngest American woman to reach summit

"I've always loved adventure, I've always loved the mountains," said Westlake.

What's next for the teen? High school graduation.

Originally, Westlake was planning to Zoom in for the ceremony but now she can attend Naperville North's ceremony in-person. She said she also plans to attend the University of Southern California.

As for her other plans? Climbing will remain a part of her future.

ALSO READ: Naperville teen aims to be youngest American woman to ascend Mount Everest

"I'm trying to be the youngest person to do the Explorers Grand Slam," said Westlake.

That challenge means climbing the North Pole, the South Pole and the seven summits.

Westlake just has a few left to climb.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnapervillemt. everestworld recordu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MT. EVEREST
Naperville teen becomes youngest American woman to climb Everest
Naperville teen aims to be youngest American woman to climb Everest
Chicago retiree becomes oldest American to climb Mount Everest
Northbrook retiree, 75, is oldest American to climb Mt. Everest
TOP STORIES
West suburban mayor arrested for DUI, was asleep on expressway: police
Mother scolded by judge after gun goes off in son's backpack
ISP combatting expressway shootings with new technology, tactics
Tow truck driver found guilty in I-88 road rage murder
Chicago's Chinatown booming as others see population declines
Republican candidates for Illinois governor trade jabs in forum
Suburban restaurant expands during pandemic, in rare success story
Show More
Chicago 'Ride of Silence' highlights dangers cyclists face
Cook County announces guaranteed income pilot program
Bodycam video shows carjacking suspect's arrest on Northwestern campus
Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on mom's DoorDash app
Update on Delphi murders: New docs say crime scene tampered with
More TOP STORIES News