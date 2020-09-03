chicago shooting

Lumes Pancake House shooting: Chicago police release surveillance video of 5 suspects

4 others wounded after 20-30 shots fired into dining tent outside popular restaurant, witnesses say
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance video showing five men they are looking for in connection to a deadly shooting at a restaurant in Morgan Park this weekend.

Shots rang out Sunday at Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park, leaving one man dead and four others injured. Police said Monday, in no uncertain terms, it was a planned hit.

"He was 100% targeted. They stood over and shot him after they originally shot," Chief of Detective Brendan Deenihan said.

Devon Welsh, 31, of Chicago was identified as the man fatally shot at the restaurant at 11601 South Western Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Witnesses said they heard 20-30 shots fired outside the restaurant as people ate in a large white tent used for additional seating.



Witnesses said they heard 20-30 shots fired into the restaurant's large white tent that is set up in the parking lot and used for additional seating. Regulars said the extra space is especially needed on weekends, as the restaurant is popular with the after-church crowd.

"We can't say that the people there were in the wrong place at the wrong time, when in actuality they're at the right place. They're enjoying Chicago, enjoying a Sunday afternoon. I myself come here often. I love this area," Pastor Donovan Price said.

Police said the 31-year-old man who died at the scene was the target of the shooting and was known to police. He was dining outdoors under the tent when police said several men in a white SUV pulled up and started shooting.

"It's mind-boggling. I mean, there were children underneath that tent," said Alderman Matt O'Shea, 19th Ward.

Superintendent Brown gives update on weekend violence, including shooting of officers


Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks after a violent weekend, including two officers wounded and five people shot at a popular South Side restaurant.



Witnesses said after the shooting was over, the gunmen jumped back into the white SUV and drove off.

"We don't know if it was stolen, rental or what? But hopefully the video footage can show images of the individuals that jumped out of this vehicle," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

A 43-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and buttock and a 32-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man who was shot in the thigh is now in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old woman who was shot in the foot is in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear whether those injured were part of the same dining party as the intended target, or innocent bystanders.

"I saw people being put in ambulances and all the police cars and so forth. It was just so stressful because it's so peaceful and quiet and tranquil here," said restaurant patron Debra Crockett. "I celebrate all my birthdays [and] special occasions here. Just brought my mom here on the 19th to celebrate her birthday."

Relatives for one of the women injured denounced the senselessness of it all and lamented how routine this has all become for many in the City of Chicago.

"I won't lie to you, it's kind of normal for me. But for it to hit home, you know, it's always that much worse. Of course I'm affected by it, yeah," said Trevaugh Roberson, victim's cousin. "For me, personally, this goes on all day, everyday. Everybody knows this already. I just hope for better days."

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
