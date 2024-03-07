Lung cancer patient discharged from Northwestern Medicine hospital after lung transplant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ringing the bell is the moment many cancer patients cherish the most.

Penny Muszanowski rang the bell Wednesday, marking the end of her fight with lung cancer.

She underwent a lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine.

The 65-year-old cancer survivor is a former gymnast and barber, and she lives Griffith, Indiana.

"Northwestern Medicine is the only health system in the country performing lung transplants for certain patients with advanced lung cancer," the health system said.

During her stay, she made handmade cards decorated with bees for every single staff member that walked into her room, including nurses, doctors, housekeeping, food services and more.

Muszanowski called the cards "doodle bee therapy."

The hospital staff made their own homemade cards for Muszanowski to celebrate her discharge.