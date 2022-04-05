Chicago police investigating break-ins at Loop Macy's, Lenscrafters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating break-ins at the Macy's on State Street and a Michigan Avenue Lenscrafters Tuesday morning.Police have not said if the break-ins are related.Police responded to a reported burglary at the Macy's in the first block of North State Street at about 4:28 a.m. and found broken glass on the west side of the store.A security officer told officers that two suspects broke in and tried to take sunglasses, but dropped them after being confronted by the guard. The suspects then fled the scene in a white van with a third suspect waiting inside.At about 4:59 a.m., another break-in was reported in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue where thieves broke the front glass window of a Lenscrafters store. The suspects took merchandise from the store and fled in an unknown direction.No one is in custody in connection with either break-in. Area Three detectives are investigating.200 block of N. Michigan on April 5, 2022 at approx. 4:59 a.m. (1st District) Burglary