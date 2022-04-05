Chicago police investigating break-ins at Loop Macy's, Lenscrafters

Police have not said if the break-ins are related.
Police responded to a reported burglary at the Macy's in the first block of North State Street at about 4:28 a.m. and found broken glass on the west side of the store.
Macy's burglary: Merchandise stolen from State Street store after window broken, Chicago police say
A security officer told officers that two suspects broke in and tried to take sunglasses, but dropped them after being confronted by the guard. The suspects then fled the scene in a white van with a third suspect waiting inside.
At about 4:59 a.m., another break-in was reported in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue where thieves broke the front glass window of a Lenscrafters store. The suspects took merchandise from the store and fled in an unknown direction.
No one is in custody in connection with either break-in. Area Three detectives are investigating.
