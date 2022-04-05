burglary

Chicago police investigating break-ins at Loop Macy's, Lenscrafters

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves break into Macy's, try to steal sunglasses, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating break-ins at the Macy's on State Street and a Michigan Avenue Lenscrafters Tuesday morning.

Police have not said if the break-ins are related.

Police responded to a reported burglary at the Macy's in the first block of North State Street at about 4:28 a.m. and found broken glass on the west side of the store.

Macy's burglary: Merchandise stolen from State Street store after window broken, Chicago police say

A security officer told officers that two suspects broke in and tried to take sunglasses, but dropped them after being confronted by the guard. The suspects then fled the scene in a white van with a third suspect waiting inside.

At about 4:59 a.m., another break-in was reported in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue where thieves broke the front glass window of a Lenscrafters store. The suspects took merchandise from the store and fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody in connection with either break-in. Area Three detectives are investigating.



200 block of N. Michigan on April 5, 2022 at approx. 4:59 a.m. (1st District) Burglary
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopburglarytheftchicago crimemacy'sretail
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Hinsdale store window broken with sledgehammer, $30K in purses stolen
Thieves hit at least 7 businesses within 3 days, Chicago police say
Near West Side shoe store burglarized for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Illinois Senate looks to crack down on smash-and-grabs
TOP STORIES
CTA Red Line train operator pushed onto tracks; safety questioned
Woman killed in Oak Forest was having mental health crisis: family
Chicago Film Office director beaten, car stolen: CPD
Hinsdale store window broken with sledgehammer, $30K in purses stolen
Public meetings to discuss Chicago casino bids kick off this week
Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 to win national title
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
Show More
South Side senior living residents say people sleep in hallways
Suburban doctor returns to Ukraine, hopes to reach Kyiv
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, mild Tuesday with rain at night
Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping
Scrapyard looks to return to Lincoln Park after city denies permit
More TOP STORIES News