The young mother of two has been missing for days and authorities believe foul play is involved.

Madeline Kingsbury missing: 26-year-old mother of 2 has not been seen for a week

WINONA, Minn. -- Law enforcement and family are searching for a Minnesota mother of two who has been missing for about a week.

The family of the missing Winona, Minnesota woman is now offering a reward for information that helps bring her home, KSTP reported.

Law enforcement and family members of 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury came together Wednesday morning to discuss their search efforts.

Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 at her home in Winona, but authorities said she never showed up for work, picked up her children from daycare or made other arrangements.

Police said they've learned Kingsbury did return home after dropping her kids off that morning in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town & Country. The father of her kids told police he left at around 10 a.m. that morning and said Kingsbury was gone when he returned.

Police said that a vehicle matching Kingsbury's van was spotted on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County, then returned to Kingsbury's home at around 1:30 p.m. on March 31.

Officers also don't have any other indication she left the home on foot or in another vehicle, police said, and her phone, wallet and jacket she wore the morning of March 31 were all found in her home.