Windy City Weekend: Chicago Magic Lounge, scariest movies countdown and more for Halloween

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago Magic Lounge
Chicago is one of the towns that innovated 'close-up' magic, with magicians entertaining diners, table-side at the turn of the century. Now, the Chicago Magic Lounge is bringing back that lost art at an Andersonville Speakeasy. Ryan checked out the mystery and magic that abounds at this unique night club.
Chicago Magic Lounge
5050 N. Clark St.
Chicago, Illinois
Box office: 312-366-4500
www.chicagomagiclounge.com
Roeper's Reviews
Movie Critic Richard Roeper counts down his picks of the scariest movies set in Chicago! Yes, who knew the Windy City had so many frightening flicks?!
5."Stir of Echoes"
4."The Fury"
3."The Relic"
2."Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer"
1."Candyman"(1992) and "Candyman"(2021)