Windy City Weekend: Chicago Magic Lounge, scariest movies countdown and more for Halloween

Windy City Weekend: Val and Ryan talk all things Halloween 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val and Ryan dish on all things Halloween, from the favorite candy brands that trick-or-treaters will be getting this year, to whether or not it's okay for parents to steal candy from their children's Halloween haul. They also talk about a unique candy and meat combo being served up by our neighbors in the Badger State!!

Chicago Magic Lounge



Chicago is one of the towns that innovated 'close-up' magic, with magicians entertaining diners, table-side at the turn of the century. Now, the Chicago Magic Lounge is bringing back that lost art at an Andersonville Speakeasy. Ryan checked out the mystery and magic that abounds at this unique night club.

The Chicago Magic Lounge is bringing back that lost art of magic at an Andersonville Speakeasy.



Chicago Magic Lounge
5050 N. Clark St.
Chicago, Illinois
Box office: 312-366-4500
www.chicagomagiclounge.com

Roeper's Reviews



Movie Critic Richard Roeper counts down his picks of the scariest movies set in Chicago! Yes, who knew the Windy City had so many frightening flicks?!

5."Stir of Echoes"
4."The Fury"
3."The Relic"
2."Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer"
1."Candyman"(1992) and "Candyman"(2021)

Movie Critic Richard Roeper counts down his picks of the scariest movies set in Chicago!

