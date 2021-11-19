Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival activities kick off Friday with Christmas tree lighting

By
Mag Mile Lights Festival kicks off Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off Friday night ahead of the parade on Saturday.

Festivities begin with a tree lighting outside the Wrigley Building featuring Grammy-nominated singer, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox, plus the Chicago Carolers.

Eli's Cheesecake owner Marc Schulman discusses the 30th anniversary of the Mag Mile Lights Festival.



On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lights Festival Lane at 401 N. Michigan, there will be free activities including a DJ, photos with Santa, and the Eli's Cheesecake's 30th Anniversary Lights Festival cake plus free cheesecake.

RELATED: ABC7 Chicago kicks off holiday season with Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Eli's Cheesecake owner Marc Schulman founded the event 30 years ago.

Saturday is the 30th annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade.

Activities for the Magnifiscent Mile Lights Festival get underway Friday.



Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as Santa will help celebrate the turning on of more than a million lights along Michigan Avenue. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

ABC7 will broadcast highlights of the parade at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The one hour broadcast will re-air on December 11 and on Christmas morning.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse visit ABC7 ahead of the Mag Mile Lights Parade this weekend.

