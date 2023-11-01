Magnolia Bakery now selling marijuana edibles at Rise Dispensary in suburbs, downstate

Starting today, THC-infused edibles from Magnolia Bakery are being sold in Rise Dispensary locations in the Chicago suburbs and downstate.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Wednesday, Magnolia Bakery is selling THC-infused edible versions of two of its treats at dispensaries in Chicago's suburbs and downstate Illinois.

Magnolia worked with Green Thumb Industries, which makes Incredibles edibles, to make a Swirled Famous Banana pudding bar and a Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake bar. Both have 10 milligrams of THC per piece. Each bar has 10 pieces.

The bars are only available at Rise Dispensary locations in the suburbs and downstate Illinois. The edibles are not for sale in Chicago or at any of Magnolia's bakery locations.

Prices range from $18 to $30 depending on the flavor and the state in which they're sold. They are only available in Illinois, Nevada and Massachusetts.