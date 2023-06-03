Maifest Chicago: Lincoln Square's annual German-style festival celebrates arrival of spring

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's 24th-annual Maifest festival is back once again this year, keeping special German traditions alive with authentic food, drinks, dancing, and music.

The free four-day fest that began Thursday, ends Sunday near Lincoln and Leland avenues. German and American food and drinks will be served along with live entertainment to celebrate the traditional German celebration of spring's arrival. Festival hours are 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 12-10 p.m. Saturday and 12-10 p.m. Sunday. Full food and drink vendors along with the entertainment schedule can be found here.

As the traditional German celebration of the arrival of spring, Maifest in Lincoln Square welcomes all to join in on the celebration of the culture and heritage in the heart of Chicago's German community.

"Maifest is still widely celebrated throughout Germany and has now extended to celebrations held throughout the world. We are honored to have such a large German population and community right here in Chicago where we can bring our own version of Maifest to life," said Joe Bradtke, Vice President of Maifest Chicago.

Maifest benefits various German-American organizations including The Rheinischer Verein, St. Hubertus Jagd Club, the American Aid Society, the Donauschwaben Youth Group, Edelweiss Trachten Verein, D'Lustigen Holzhacker Buam, Egerlander Dance Group, Dank Haus and others.