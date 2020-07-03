Man charged in CTA body-slamming incident caught on video that went viral

Milan Williams, 46, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, Chicago police said Thursday.
Lawrence Madden came forward earlier this week to speak out, saying he is the victim seen on the viral video.
The video was taken on June 11. In it, two CTA employees are seen in involved in an altercation that ends with one of them, allegedly Williams, body-slamming another man.
"I'm going through pain right now, I can't sleep, I got headaches, depression, paranoid, thinking that somebody's coming after me," said Madden. "I don't even want to get on the bus because I feel threatened."
RELATED: CTA employees under investigation over video that shows altercation involving body-slam
Madden said he was on the bus when it stopped near 77th and Western so its driver could talk to another bus driver traveling in the opposite direction.
Madden said he then yelled out urging his driver to keep the bus moving so he could get to his stop a few blocks away.
His bus driver got angry and got off the bus to come around to the back, according to Madden.
Madden said when he got off the bus, the driver beat him on the street. That's when the second bus driver got off his bus, and allegedly slammed Madden to the ground.
The CTA announced Tuesday that following an internal investigation, it's fired two CTA employee involved in the altercation on June 11. According to a statement, the workers were terminated for violation of several CTA rules, including fighting while on duty, conduct unbecoming a CTA employee and failure to report the incident.
Madden said he suffered head and back injuries as well as post-traumatic stress following the incident.
The video in this story is from a previous report