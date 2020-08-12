hit and run

Chicago man charged with murder after mother killed, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man faces multiple charges after fatally striking a woman and injuring her daughter Tuesday in a hit-and-run in River North.

Edgar Roman, 25, has been charged with felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder along with felony counts of filing a false report and leaving the scene of accident, Chicago police said.

According to police, on August 11 around 10:30 p.m. a 55-year-old woman and her daughter were preparing to cross the street in first block of East Hubbard Street, when Roman allegedly struck both women in the intersection.

The 55-year-old was dragged about half a block and died at the scene, police said. The woman's daughter was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Surveillance video from the intersection of State and Hubbard shows an SUV speeding east on Hubbard just minutes before the crash.

"It was a gruesome scene and I personally didn't want to get too close," said Anthony Smith.

Smith told ABC7 he saw the SUV hit the women, take off, then return, striking the mother a second time as he helped rush the daughter to safety. Police have not confirmed if the suspect hit anyone multiple times.

"My husband and I saw it out our window, we live above and we see everything happening, we can hear it all," said Alice Hampton. "It is now to the point of being incredibly upsetting, it is just traumatic."

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off from the scene, police said.

Roman was taken into custody Tuesday night, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court Wednesday.
