Man charged in shootings of Chicago police officer in West Englewood, woman in Fulton River District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of shooting a Chicago police officer in West Englewood and a woman in the Fulton River District has been charged in the shootings, police said Monday morning.

Michael Blackman, 45, exchanged fire with Chicago police officers at a home near 65th Street and Winchester as police were serving a warrant, police said. Both Blackman and an officer were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Blackman was at large for several hours before being apprehended in a rail yard at 64th Street and Bell Avenue, police said.

Police were serving a warrant for Blackman related to the shooting of a 29-year-old woman in Chicago's Fulton River District on Wednesday. Police said Blackman was dressed in black and rode a bicycle during the shooting. A motive for the shooting is not known.

Monday, police said Blackman has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

According to police, Blackman has an extensive arrest history dating back to 1991. His charges include burglary, battery, domestic battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
