armed robbery

Man shot during robbery in Rogers Park on Far North Side; community alert issued

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have issued a community alert after a series of robberies across Chicago.

Police said there have been seven robberies in the past week, including one Thursday night that ended with a man being shot.

One of the most recent incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on North Bosworth in Rogers Park.

The victim was on the sidewalk when he was approached by a group of men, police said. One of the men allegedly then pulled a gun and opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The community alert described the suspects as three men between the ages of 17-25. They are also said to be between 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Police said the suspects approach victims and display a handgun while demanding the victim's cell phones and wallets.

The incidents occurred in the :


  • 900-block of West 18th Place at 2:14 p.m. on Jan. 17,

  • 1800-block of South Morgan Street at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 18,

  • 6100-block of North Glenwood Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 21,

  • 1100-block of West Cullerton Avenue at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 22,


  • 6700-block of North Bosworth Avenue at 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 23,

  • 1300-block of West Thorndale Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 23,

  • 1000-block of West Buena Avenue at 8:35 p.m. on Jan 23



Police said they don't know at this time if any of the incidents are connected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parknear west sidechicago shootingrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Giants' Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Man robbed of duffel bag with $4.5K by armed masked man outside Rosemont hotel
Donations pour in to Hyde Park restaurant after robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News