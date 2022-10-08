Chicago crime: Man charged with murder after 2 stabbed, 1 killed in North Austin, police say

A woman was stabbed to death and a man was critically hurt near the 5300 block of West Crystal Street, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after two people were stabbed, one fatally, on the city's West Side in September, Chicago police said.

A woman was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk on Sept. 23, police said. Authorities located the 45-year-old woman, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, in the North Austin neighborhood's 5300 block of West Crystal Street at about 3:28 a.m. The Chicago Fire Department transported her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Minutes earlier, a 40-year-old man was inside an apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street when someone stabbed him, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Oct. 6 and has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, police said.

