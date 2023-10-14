Marco Antonio Solis to close out El Buki World Tour 2023 Sunday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont

Chicago was Los Bukis 1st stage outside of Mexico back in 1977

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Mexican superstar Marco Antonio Solis will closes out his solo tour to his Chicago fans on Sunday night at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Solis is known for his romantic ballads and for being the frontman of the legendary band "Los Bukis.

He was last here for a reunion tour with Los Bukis in 2021, selling out Soldier Field for the first time since the pandemic.

And he comes back to the Windy City with heartfelt memories.

This is where Solis asked his wife, Cristian Salas, to marry him 30 years ago.

Chicago was also his first show outside of Mexico back in December of 1977.

In fact, few people know that Solis and his three bandmates made it to the Chicago stage illegally.

According to his publicity group, an 18-year-old Solis and his bandmates crossed the border in Tijuana, days later boarding a flight to Chicago.

"The thrill of performing outside of Mexico for the first time made the four boys accept without asking any details, neither how much they would be paid nor how they would handle the visa," according to the French Toast Agency.

Better late than never, they eventually they made it to Alameda's Casino on the city's Northwest Side.

The owners hearing about their journey, scheduled their show for that night. About 20 people attended the Bukis performance.

Solis even writing a song about his journey called Los Alambrados or The Wire Fences.

That song was key for Los Bukis to break into the U.S. market in the following years. It ends by saying "...now they're in Chicago, having fun with dollars."