West Town, Chicago shooting: Man killed on Mariano's rooftop parking lot ID'd

Darian Neal, the man killed in a Chicago shooting on a Mariano's parking lot in West Town, has been identified, CPD and Cook County officials say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who died after being shot while inside his car at a Mariano's grocery store in West Town has been identified.

Darian Neal, 37, of Chicago was sitting in his vehicle on the rooftop parking lot of the Mariano's in the 2000-block of West Chicago Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car approached, CPD and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Two men got out of the car, pulled out guns and opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

Mariano's released a statement saying, "We are working with law enforcement on this investigation and have no further details at this time."

