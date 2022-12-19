Benito Juarez shooting: Students plan walkout protest after 2 killed outside Chicago high school

Chicago police released a surveillance photo of a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly shooting

Students at a high school in Pilsen will hold a walkout Monday after four teens were shot,t wo fatally last Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at Benito Juarez Community Academy planning a walkout Monday to protest gun violence.

The walkout comes after four teens were shot, two fatally, on school grounds Friday.

The student organizing this walkout says something needs to be done and that no one should be scared to come to school.

Kiya, a sophomore at Benito Juarez Community Academy is turning a traumatic school day into action.

On Friday, another student at Kiya's school, Branden Perez and his friend Nathan Billegas, were shot and killed outside school grounds. Two other teenagers were also hurt.

Chicago police released these photos of a person who they said is connected to the shooting.

The incident has Kiya and other students plan to have a walkout and a vigil at a growing memorial. They hope that school administrators will address ongoing violence and gang activity around the school.

"I want Benito Juarez to be more safer because, honestly, I felt like this situation wouldn't have happened if it wasn't a lot of gang activity around the school," Kiya said. "It's scary for us people, like me, that are not gang-affiliated, that has to go to school every day and then wonder, like, 'Dang, am I going to get shot?'"

Her efforts come as parishioners gathered for Sunday Mass at St. Procopius Catholic Church nearby.

They prayed to remember the young lives lost and the family, friends and students who are dealing with the pain.

"We are all one family, and we don't need that. We don't need violence, and we need to make some noise about that," said Pastor Adan Sandoval, with St. Procopius Catholic Church.

"I don't want anyone to feel like they're scared to come to school or anything, like, that's why I'm doing it. And I'm doing it for other schools, too, that have to go through this," Kiya said

The walkout is meant to protest the violence. Students plan to leave their classes around 12:55 p.m. for an hour.

