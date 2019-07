Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with murder in baby's death

EMBED >More News Videos Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.

EMBED >More News Videos The baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez died Friday morning, a spokesman for the family said.

EMBED >More News Videos Artist Milton Coronado, who created a beautiful mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is reuniting mother and child in his memorial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women charged in the death of murdered pregnant teen mom, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez , have also been charged in the death of her son, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Friday.Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree are facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant.Prosecutors said Clarisa lured 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez to her Southwest Side home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree and removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb.Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital in June.Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up but maintains his innocence.The pair's next court appearance in bond court is scheduled for July 26th.