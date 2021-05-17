murder

Marni Yang's attorney says injuries on Roni Reuter's body prove she's innocent

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Marni Yang's attorney says injuries on Roni Reuter's body prove innocence

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The attorney for Marni Yang, convicted of killing Rhoni Reuter more than 10 years ago, said forensic analysis of injuries on Reuter's body prove his client is not the killer.

Reuter was the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bears player Shawn Gayle. She was 42 when she was murdered.

Yang has served about a decade behind bars for the murder, but her attorney said he has uncovered new evidence he believes strongly suggests she's innocent.

"I think it's literally a game changer," said attorney Jed Stone.

When investigators discovered Reuter's body in her Deerfield apartment in 2007, in addition to her gunshot wounds the coroner noted injuries to her face: abrasions and bruising below her left eye, her lips and chin.

An acclaimed forensic pathologist hired by Yang's family now says those injuries happened several days before the murder, not when she fell after being shot. Cyric Wecht's analysis is included in a video Yang's attorney plans to submit as part of her ongoing appeal.

"These are not fresh injuries, and not associated with the gunshot wounds that caused her death," he said.

Wecht said he believes the injuries are separate and independent of her murder, and happened two to four days before Reuter was killed.

Private investigators working for Yang have previously released other evidence they say prove her innocence, including the angle of the gunshots, which they said would had to have been fired by someone taller than Yang.

"This is just more proof to us that Marni Yang is not the killer. I believe whoever beat up Rhoni Reuter two days before is the killer," said Steve LaPino of MSI Investigations.

"This new evidence it the most compelling evidence I've seen in a post-conviction petition," Stone said.

A spokesperson for the Lake County Attorney's Office said the office has not yet reviewed Yang's attorney's latest filing and at this point has no comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfieldlake countymurder
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Heather Mack headed to Chicago after prison release
Feds charge 13, tie street gang to 19 murders across 2 decades
'I Run With Maud' on ESPN+ follows Black runners movement
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News