FBI opens tip line after Hillcrest HS student shot to death while leaving homecoming football game

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Amanda Lenoir, the devastated and grief-stricken mother of Marshawn Mitchell, wants everyone to know just how loved he was as she pleads for the community to help police and the FBI find his killer.

"Since he's been gone, it's all darkness that I see now. The light in my life is gone," Lenoir said. "That was my only child. We had so many hopes and dreams, and it's like we have both been robbed of them."

It has been nearly six months since the 14-year-old freshman, who had only been at Hillcrest High School for three days, was gunned down.

It happened the evening of September 15, 2023 after someone opened fire on a large group of teens leaving a Friday night homecoming football game in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Authorities said Mitchell may not have been the intended target.

"I'm praying that they solve this case and bring some type of closure to me and my family," Lenoir said.

Suburban police detectives recently asked for the FBI's help after their investigation went cold and some parents of the other teens there that night were reluctant to have their children share what they know because of safety concerns.

The FBI's Chicago office has set up a digital media tip line. Investigators are asking anyone with digital files related to the incident to go online and upload them.

It's the first digital line the local FBI office has created since the Highland Park parade shooting investigation in 2022.

"What we want when we open a tip line is any video no matter how short, how grainy. We want any sort of audio that may have been recorded as well. People may not know that they have the murderer on tape," said FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson.

Mitchell's family said he was a gifted athlete who hoped to play football at Hillcrest and one day, play in the NFL, like his older cousin.

The teen and his mother had a strong bond made even more special when he graduated from eighth grade the same week she graduated from nursing school.

Lenoir expressed gratitude to those who support her while she admits that it has been a struggle to heal and cope with her loss.

"I still have to go on. I have completely given up on life, so I'm trying to find myself again, you know, to do what Marshawn would want me to do," Lenoir said.

