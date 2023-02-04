Highland Park shooting survivor recounts being shot amid push for increased gun safety legislation

Highland Park parade shooting survivor Liz Turnipseed says it's a miracle she survived after being shot.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- It was an emotional day for one victim of the Highland Park parade shooting who recounted her experience being shot during a push for increased gun safety legislation.

Political leaders and Highland Park shooting survivors spent quiet time Friday reflecting at the memorial for the seven people killed. Liz Turnipseed says it's a miracle she survived after being shot. She was at the parade with her husband and young daughter.

RELATED | Highland Park parade shooting victim reunites with Good Samaritan who helped her survive

"We looked at each other and we knew it was a shot and he needed to get Sonia out of there," Turnipseed said. "So with bullets flying over our head, he said, 'I'll be back for you.' And he ran off with our daughter."

Turnipseed is surrounded by other survivors of the mass shooting being honored as part of Gun Violence Survivors Week. Ashbey Beasley returned from Washington on Thursday after meeting with lawmakers about gun control legislation.

"The louder we are, the more voices we are, the more people will have to listen," Beasley said.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) reintroduced a bill that would require gun shops to securely store guns when they are closed.

"This bill would help prevent smash and grab burglaries from gun stores which too often result in stolen guns being used later in violent crimes," Durbin said.

"More than 8,000 guns were stolen that way last year," Schneider said. "Save a life, save the world."

Turnipseed said she wants to prevent other families going through the trauma she has suffered.

"Being a survivor of gun violence... it never leaves you," she said.

Congressman Schneider said he's still working on getting bipartisan support for the Secure Firearms Storage Act. He says he's hoping stories from survivors like these in Highland Park will make the difference.

See complete coverage of the Highland Park parade shooting here.