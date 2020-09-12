2 people killed, 3 wounded, including gunman, during small gathering in South Austin

ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team (WLS) -- A man opened fire during a small gathering, killing two people and wounding three others early Saturday morning in Chicago's South Austin Neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.It happened around 2:06 a.m in the 100 block of North Pine.During the shooting someone in the group returned fire and struck the gunman, police said.A woman, 47, sustained gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.A man, 35, was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.Another man, 38, was shot in the back and is in good condition at Mount Sinai and a woman, 32 suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and is in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.Another man of an uknowon age was shot in the thigh and is in good condition at Loyola Medical Center.Police said the offender sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to a polic esource.Area 4 Detectives are investigating