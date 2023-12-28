911 calls released in rescue of Matthew R. Reum, man trapped below Indiana underpass for days

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- ABC News obtained the 911 calls from an Indiana underpass rescue earlier this week, in which a man sat stuck in his truck for six days.

"I can't really, I don't know if a lot of the address, but there's a car that's been here since Wednesday, and there's a person inside of it. He's still alive, too," the call said. "They're on their way buddy. They're on the way."

Two fisherman found Matthew R. Reum, 27, in a mangled truck Tuesday afternoon.

He survived six days on rainwater.

The 27-year-old is still in a South Bend hospital, but told his friends and union coworkers he's grateful to be alive.

Broadcastify.com captured the moments first responders caught sight of Reum's truck underneath an Interstate 94 overpass near Portage, Indiana.

"There is a vehicle. It is pretty badly damaged. I'm trying to get down to it," emergency officials said. "It's going to be on the western side of the bridge. Male's conscious, breathing."

Reum was still alive. He told police he'd been trapped there for days unable to call for help, as his phone was just out of reach.

"Matthew is a great guy, always smiling, coming to work in a joyful mood. He's a hard worker, too, great welder. There's not enough good things to say about the guy," his friend Mike Ortiz said.

Ortiz said two good Samaritan fishermen who first found Reum were there at the right moment.

"There was such a touch of luck there, but it was definitely God that brought him to the right place," he said.

Ortiz has worked with Reum as a fellow union Boilermaker going from job to job.

"Our tradesmen, our union brothers, even from other crafts. I hope everybody gets together and help him, helps him out. He lost his leg, and I just hope that they kinda look at how our careers go, and that he may need some support at this moment," he said.

Reum had to have part of his leg amputated due to his injuries, and remains in the intensive care unit, a union spokesman said.

But Ortiz said Reum is not a man you can keep down for long.

"He'll bounce back from this, and he'll continue to go on his hikes and his runs and adventure. He won't stop," Ortiz said.

A close friend set up a GoFundMe for Reum, which has already raised $47,000.