Matt Reum, Indiana crash victim stuck for days under I-94, thanks public for support from hospital

Reum was stuck in creek for 6 days, survived by drinking rainwater

Matt Reum, who was missing for days after a Porter County crash, is thanking the public for their support from a South Bend hospital.

Matt Reum, who was missing for days after a Porter County crash, is thanking the public for their support from a South Bend hospital.

Matt Reum, who was missing for days after a Porter County crash, is thanking the public for their support from a South Bend hospital.

Matt Reum, who was missing for days after a Porter County crash, is thanking the public for their support from a South Bend hospital.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- A man who survived six days pinned inside his truck underneath Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana has a message of gratitude Thursday afternoon.

Matt Reum took to social media Thursday from the hospital, where he continues to recover from injuries he suffered in the crash.

It's been a week and a day since 27-year-old Matt Reum was rescued from his crumpled vehicle.

He said he's been overwhelmed by the messages and donations that have been pouring in from around the country.

After undergoing surgery and having part of a leg amputated, he's now starting his rehabilitation, and he said all the support he's received is giving him strength for the journey ahead.

"Thank you for all of these blessings. Thank you for revitalizing my hope in humanity because you guys have been amazing," he said.

In the video posted on Facebook, Reum is speaking from his hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

SEE MORE: Car found crashed off WB I-94 near Portage with man trapped inside for several days: state police

He survived for nearly a week in the cold, in part by drinking rainwater, after crashing his pickup, which ended up flipping into a creek beneath I-94 in Porter County.

He was pinned in the vehicle with his phone out of reach, and was found by two fishermen who happened to pass by.

In the video, Reum did not speak about surviving in his vehicle or what those six days were like.

But he did talk about some of the challenges he's now facing.

"I have an above-the-knee amputation now. I've got an ankle that's broken. I've got a hand that's broken, you know. You guys have made something that would be so hard for a normal person to go through, and you have showered me with love," he said.

Reum, who lives near South Bend, talked about having to re-learn basic things, like how to get into bed on his own.

He's also learning how to use a wheelchair and a walker.

Beacon Health System said Thursday evening Reum had been upgraded to fair condition.

It's not clear when he'll leave the hospital, but once out, he's planning to find a new apartment that's more wheelchair-accessible.