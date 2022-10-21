Renovated Matteson school library opens; Real Men Read program returns

Among new furniture, book shelves, LEGO walls and mobile work stations is perfect place for children to read and create

The Renovated Matteson Elementary School library has opened, and the Real Men Read program has returned.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Books are bringing men out to schools and libraries in the south suburbs.

The "Real Men Read" program is back in action in Matteson.

The beloved program is also returning to a newly renovated space.

The new, completely renovated library center at Matteson Elementary School is really something to celebrate.

"We wanted to make it an open space where students can be able to work. We have stations where teachers can work with small groups and then little sitting areas where students can come and enjoy a book," Principal Kisha Houston said.

It's also a welcome back to a program loved by many.

After taking a break for three years during and after the pandemic, the library's Real Men Read program is back.

"It is a real joy, and I think so many of the men, we have children, we've raised children, we have grandchildren so a lot of the men bring in the books they used to read to their children or that they still read to their grandchildren, and so it's a joy," said John Fountain, with Real Men Read.

Among the new furniture, book shelves, LEGO walls and mobile work stations is a perfect place for children to read and create.

There's also a chance to hear from men wanting to leave a lasting impression on young minds.

"People always say it takes a village; we are part of that village, and this is part of the village and I think collectively and connected together we can help raise a better generation," Fountain said.

Gabriel Wallace was Friday's special reader, a longtime volunteer continuing to make a difference in the lives of these students.