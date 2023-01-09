Young mom found shot to death in car, 2-year-old daughter left unharmed in backseat: Joliet police

Maya Smith's friends say she may have been working a food delivery job that night

Maya Smith, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, was found shot to death in her car alongside her toddler daughter, who was left unharmed, police said.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in southwest suburban Joliet are conducting a homicide investigation after a young mom was found shot to death in her car over the weekend.

Maya Smith, 24, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning. Police said she was found in her vehicle shot multiple times a little after midnight in an alley near the 1200-block of Clement Street in Joliet.

Smith's 2-year-old daughter was found in the backseat unharmed. ABC7 was told that child is being cared for by family.

A close friend of Smith's said she may have been working food delivery that night. Smith's friends and family described her as a vibrant person, kind and generous and a loving mother.

"She was very, very picky with who can take care of her daughter," friend Tasia Waters said. "I loved, I loved that about her. It was like she always wanted her safe all the time.... She was a genuine person. She was very sweet. So sweet."

Waters said Smith had a job at a bank, but was going back to school and was taking business courses, with a goal of perhaps starting a business one day.

Joliet police had scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon but then canceled it, citing the fluid nature of the investigation and some new information they're working with.

They did say that no one is in custody in connection with this shooting.