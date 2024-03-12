CDC in Chicago Tuesday to assist after measles outbreak at Chicago shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A team of experts from the CDC is expected to arrive in Chicago Tuesday to support the local response to a measles outbreak in a migrant shelter. .

It comes as the measles is spreading rapidly at a multi-story warehouse turned living space for migrants.

Monday, city health officials confirmed two more adults at the Pilsen shelter have now fallen ill with the highly contagious virus. That's now at least five people citywide and four people, including two young children, at the shelter to be diagnosed with measles.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said city health officials are working around the clock to combat and contain the measles outbreak.

"We're going literally floor to floor with partners, encouraging migrants to get vaccinated. There are some individuals, whether you're a migrant or not - people who have some hesitancy, some reticence about it," Johnson said.

Cook County Health is notifying patients, visitors, and staff about possible measles exposure connected to two of the Chicago cases. This involves three Cook County Health facilities.

One of the patients was admitted to Stroger Hospital's Emergency Department on February 27. And a second person, who later tested positive for measles, visited Arlington Heights Health Center and Cook County Health's Professional Building on March 7.

Meanwhile, city leaders now say 95-percent of people living in the Pilsen shelter have been vaccinated against measles and they're working to increase vaccination rates at every shelter across the city as a possible eviction date for some shelter residents approaches later this week.