Mentor program created by former Cubs pitcher helps under-served middle school students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The power of a mentor can be life-changing and inspire positive change in anyone.

Hundreds of mentors are having an impact on young people's lives in Chicago thanks in large part to a former Cubs pitcher.

Kerry Wood and his wife, Sarah, launched "Pitch In" in 2011.

It pairs up mentors with middle school students in five Chicago schools in underserved areas.

Laura Muriello is the executive director of Pitch In, and she joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss the resources they provide to students and families.

"Our program focuses on students between the ages of 9 and 14 because these are the ages they are realizing who they are and what the world is offering them," Muriello said.

Muriello said it is critical to build relationships with students who are in this age group, and help them with their emotional skills.

Pitch In is currently looking for mentors to help students as they continue to grow.

Pitch In is looking for mentors who look forward to working with students and assisting them with homework, social emotional skills, among other activities, Muriello said.

The requirements Pitch In asks mentors to have are:

- Being open and flexible

- Relationship focused

- Youth experienced

- Positive mindset

"It's an easy and fulfilling commitment to be a mentor in our program," Muriello said.

For more information and how to get involved, visit Pitch In Chicago's website.