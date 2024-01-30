Broadway in Chicago: New dance show to feature Sting songs at Cadillac Palace Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadway dance show "Message in a Bottle" will play at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre at the end of next month.
The new show was inspired by the iconic hits of Sting when he was a part of The Police, including "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Walking on the Moon" and more.
The nearly two-hour-long show reflects on global topics such as immigration, survival and displacement.
Director and choreographer Kate Prince joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.
"Message in a Bottle" will be in Chicago from Feb. 28 to March 3. To purchase tickets visit broadwayinchicago.com.