Broadway in Chicago: New dance show to feature Sting songs at Cadillac Palace Theatre

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 6:10PM
'Message in a Bottle' brings iconic Sting songs to Chicago theater
A dance show will feature iconic Sting songs from The Police at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadway dance show "Message in a Bottle" will play at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre at the end of next month.

The new show was inspired by the iconic hits of Sting when he was a part of The Police, including "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Walking on the Moon" and more.

The nearly two-hour-long show reflects on global topics such as immigration, survival and displacement.

Director and choreographer Kate Prince joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

"Message in a Bottle" will be in Chicago from Feb. 28 to March 3. To purchase tickets visit broadwayinchicago.com.

