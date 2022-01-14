metra

Metra Electric train strikes pedestrian at Millennium Station in downtown Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in downtown Chicago Thursday evening.

The Metra Electric Line tweeted that Train #132 struck a pedestrian at Millennium Station, near Michigan Avenue and Randolph.



Emergency crews are on the scene. No information on the pedestrian's condition was immediately available.

Due to the incident, Metra Electric train service may be delayed and some scheduled trains have been canceled. Check the Metra website for the latest announcements.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
