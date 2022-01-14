Metra Electric train strikes pedestrian at Millennium Station in downtown Chicago

Metra Alert ME - Train #709 scheduled to depart Millennium Station at 6:12 PM, will not operate, a pedestrian being struck by train #132 — Metra Electric (@metraMED) January 14, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in downtown Chicago Thursday evening.The Metra Electric Line tweeted that Train #132 struck a pedestrian at Millennium Station, near Michigan Avenue and Randolph.Emergency crews are on the scene. No information on the pedestrian's condition was immediately available.Due to the incident, Metra Electric train service may be delayed and some scheduled trains have been canceled. Check thefor the latest announcements.