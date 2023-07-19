Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra NCS train in Grayslake; trains stopped, extensive delays expected

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in north suburban Grayslake, officials said.

The North Central Service train headed to Antioch struck a 24-year-old female shortly before 7:30 p.m., the Grayslake fire department said. That woman was killed.

Metra trains are halted near Grayslake due to the incident. Extensive delays are expected.

It was not immediately clear if the incident happened near a Metra station, or if it happened along the tracks. It was also not immediately known why the woman was on the tracks.

No further information has been released. The duration of the delays was not immediately known.