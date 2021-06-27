train accident

Rock Island Metra train collides with car, killing 3 on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people are dead after a Metra train collided with a car Sunday.

Inbound and outbound train movement has been halted near West 103rd Street and South Vincennes Avenue on Chicago's South Side after a Rock Island Metra train struck a vehicle around 5:30 p.m., according to Metra officials.



Two adults and a minor inside the car were killed, according to Chicago Fire Department.

Officials say 50 people were on the train at the time of the incident and one person was transported in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital.

The lead car of the train was derailed and Metra officials say to expect extensive delays.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is the second fatal train accident this weekend.
